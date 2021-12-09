With a plethora of cool spots and creative types, Greenpoint makes it easy to shop locally for the perfect present. Not only is it great for small businesses, but it’s also great for reducing your carbon footprint. Here are some of our top picks for gifts for the Greenpointer in your life (even if it’s just yourself!)

T-shirts from your favorite restaurant

Greenpoint is a world-class dining destination, with plenty of cuisines to sample from. Many local spots even have their own merch, so you can show off your love for the neighborhood, no matter where you go. Bonus points if you throw in a gift card. Here are some options for Achilles Heel, Chez Ma Tante, and Greenpoint Fish & Lobster.







Archestratus tote bag

There aren’t that many bookstores that focus solely on food – Archestratus is one of a kind in the neighborhood. Snag one of their funky tote bags, perfect for any bookworm to lug around their favorite cookbooks.

v

Art print from CocoCreatess and JenScribblesNY

Perhaps it’s the place where you had a first date, or the favorite watering hole in your friend group. A fun print of some of the neighborhood’s most beloved hangout spots will surely make for a thoughtful present. Snag one from local artists CocoCreatess and JenScribblesNY.





Cafe Grumpy hat

Are you feeling grumpy, or are you just showing your love for the chain’s original location in Greenpoint? Maybe it’s both! Gift it to the curmudgeon or coffee snob in your life.

Something Very Greenpoint from Lockwood Shop

Literally one of the only presents I have ever seen my mom using is her Greenpoint map tote bag, if that’s a testament to how cute it is. But you have plenty of options at Lockwood, like a mug or coaster. Or even a throw pillow! Or an ornament! Go crazy!

A selection of Greenpoint goodies at Lockwood Shop

Saint Vitus sweatpants

The bar and venue has quite an extensive online store, including posters of favorite shows, beanies, and books, any of which would make for a fine gift for any metal aficionado. But these sweatpants might be the coziest option this holiday season.