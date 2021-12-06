Fifteen Grand Street Business are hosting food donation boxes for the fifth annual food drive.

In partnership with North Brooklyn Mutual Aid, Grand Street BID will help to collect items and distribute them to community food access points in the greater North Brooklyn community, as well as to specific food giveaway events.

To donate, just stop by any of participating businesses and drop the food items in the holiday wrapped collection box. That’s it!

“We are so happy to host this signature event that allows our businesses and neighbors to give back and we’re thrilled to be partnering with North Brooklyn Mutual Aid,” said Erin Piscopink, Executive Director of the Grand Street BID. “We are so inspired by their ongoing efforts and positive impact. Both of our organizations have a deep commitment to our community, making them an ideal partner for this year’s food drive.”

Items that are especially helpful to donate include: Peanut butter, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, canned vegetables, canned soups, pasta, rice, canned beans, canned fish, baby formula and food, granola bars, raisins, and dried fruit. Participant Bravo Supermarket (785 Grand Street) lets you check out and donate in one trip. In past years, the food drive has collected between 800 -900 pounds of food to share with the community.

v

Food drop off points are located at the following participating businesses:

Laundry Taxi – 578 Grand Street

Blinky’s Bar – 609 Grand Street

Strutting Mutts – 624 Grand Street

Crystal Lake – 647 Grand Street

Empire Lock – 648 Grand Street

Alcatraz Flower Shop – 648 Grand Street

United Xtreme Williamsburg – 653 Grand Street

King Kog – 697 Grand Street

Brooklyn Dental Professionals – 700 Grand Street

Absolute Power Fitness – 750 Grand Street

Bravo Supermarket – 785 Grand Street

Philomena’s Bar – 796 Grand Street

Good Karma Tattoo – 791 Grand Street

Alita Cafe – 797 Grand Street

Groomers and Pomade – 804 Grand Street

“We are happy to help distribute the collections from the 5th Annual Grand Street Holiday Food Drive across the neighborhood with thanks to the Grand Street BID and local business involved for their coordination, and for all of the neighbors participating, ” said Shana Kimball, a coordinator from North Brooklyn Mutual Aid.

Over the past two years, North Brooklyn Mutual Aid has continued to expand its essential grocery support through deliveries, community fridges, and gift card programs, as well as launching community initiatives, including the distribution of harm reduction supplies and hygiene items; housing defense and homeless outreach; and composting and open spaces/streets stewardship.