Holiday shopping season is upon us, and Greenpoint’s local businesses are stocked with perfect gifts for kids of all ages.

Whether you’re looking for traditional games and puzzles or NYC-influenced books and toys, this list rounds up the perfect presents for the kids on your list that you can buy right here in Greenpoint.

Gifts for Babies and Toddlers, ages 3 and under

Brooklyn Onesie from We See Stars

Baby’s first Christmas? Deck out your Brooklyn babe in this adorable onesie with neighborhood pride from We See Stars (80 Nassau Ave.). It’s made with 100% certified organic cotton knit and hand silk screened with water based ink, and designed and printed in Brooklyn, NY. At $28, it’s the perfect gift for any Brooklyn-loving babe in your life.

Hudson Glow Rattle from Greenpoint Toys

This motion-activated rattle from Greenpoint Toys (738 Manhattan Ave.) was a Toy of the Year finalist in 2019. Hudson’s textured legs are just right for teething babies, and the soft rattling sound will both entertain and stimulate the senses. This perfect gift for babies is priced at $19.99.

Holiday Hair Clips from Parachute Brooklyn

Parachute Brooklyn (151 Norman Ave.), while known for vintage resale clothes, sells some new accessories like bows, sunglasses and socks. The store currently offers an adorable set of hair clips, perfect for keeping strands out of little eyes. The Holiday Hair Clip Set from Eugenia Kids is $25 and come in a pack of four alligator clips with festive wording like “Jolly” and “Merry”.

Board Book from Word Bookstore

The Snowy Day Board Book by Ezra Jack Keats won the Caldecott Medal, and costs $7.99 at Word Bookstore (126 Franklin St.). The magic and wonder of winter’s first snowfall is perfectly captured in this board book recommended for kids under 2. It is New York Public Library’s #1 book on the list of “Top Check Outs of All Time”.

Guitar from Lockwood

Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.) has a great selection of baby and toddler toys, but the Farmstand Rock A Mole Guitar stands out. This avocado guitar is easy for little hands to hold and inspires mini musicians with strumming riffs and fun tunes. It’s only $21.95 and makes the perfect holiday gift for any child over 6 months old.

Gifts for Kids, ages 4-12

Brio Travel Rechargeable Train from Greenpoint Toys

The Travel Rechargeable Train from Brio is the perfect gift for any train-obsessed 4-year-old on your list. With this rechargeable train, there’s almost no end to the fun. This modern-design train comes with a mini-USB charging cable, perfect for renewable play. Pick one up at Greenpoint Toys (738 Manhattan Ave.) for $39.99.

New York Times Van from Lockwood

Got an aspiring journalist on your list? Gift them a New York Times Van for $22.95 from Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.). It’s a fun NYC-inspired vehicle toy for any kid over 3. Made of solid beech wood and water-based paint, the cute 3.5” van was inspired by The New York Times blue-and-white delivery vehicles that plied the tri-state roads more than 35 years ago. Lockwood also sells a few other vans for any young one’s collection, including a Pretzel Van and a Hot Dog Van.

Knitting Kit from Brooklyn Craft Company

Knitters of Tomorrow Children’s Knitting Kit is the perfect present for new knitters aged 8-12. The Knitters of Tomorrow fashion knitting kit covers all the basics to help beginners start their knitting journey with confidence. Pick up the kit in Frosty Mint and Sweet Pink for $28 at Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Ave.). With no prior skills needed and easy enough instructions for children to follow, parents are also encouraged to join their children on this empowering journey to discover creative confidence and important skills including motor skills, problem-solving and self-expression. With video tutorials to guide, children can choose to make either a hat or a scarf.

Connect 4 Game from Greenpoint Toys

Classic games are back in fashion! Connect 4 is a simple and fun class game perfect for kids over 6. Buy Connect 4 and other great games at Greenpoint Toys (738 Manhattan Ave.). At $12.99, it’s the perfect addition to any wishlist.

Books from Word Bookstore

Aaron Slater, Illustrator by Andrea Beaty and David Roberts is an uplifting story about the power of art, finding your voice, and telling your story even when you’re out of step with your peers from the creators of Sofia Valdez, Future Prez and Ada Twist, Scientist! The Questioneers series from Beaty is the perfect picture book for second graders, but anyone from 4-years-old to 10-years-old will love the stories. Pick up this future classic at Word Bookstore (126 Franklin St.) for $18.99.

Also at Word, The Secret Garden: A Graphic Novel by Mariah Marsden and Hanna Luechtefeld is a reimagined graphic novel version of the classic story, The Secret Garden. This book is recommended for kids ages 8-12 and costs $11.99.

Gifts for Teens, ages 13 and up

Pin and Flair Kit from Brooklyn Craft Company

Got a crafty teen on your list? The DIY Pin and Flair Kit from Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Ave.), made for ages 14 and up, allow teens to color, bake, and create label pins and accessories in loads of different colors and styles. The kit includes 18 shrink plastic designs, 6 colored pencils and 18 lapel pin backs and costs $14.50

Christmas in July Bracelet from We See Stars

The gorgeous Christmas in July Bracelet at We See Stars (80 Nassau Ave.) is the perfect present for fashionistas over 14. This gold-filled bracelet, made with coin pearl and beads is handmade in Brooklyn and costs $48.

Book from Word Bookstore

Take Me Home Tonight by Morgan Matson is a staff pick at Word Bookstore (126 Franklin St.) for young readers aged 12 and up. This hardcover title is a fun read that will keep teens occupied and engaged over the end of the year break. Buy it at Word for $18.99.

Puzzle from Lockwood

The Herstory Museum 1000-piece foil puzzle from Galison features the beautifully detailed art of Ana San Jose. The puzzle shows a gallery wall with gold foil embellished gilded framed paintings of famous women like Joan of Arc and Marie Curie and the inscription “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History” on the gallery wall. The Herstory Museum Puzzle is $17.99 at Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.).

Holiday Dunny Ornament from My Plastic Heart

Kidrobot is a go-to brand among the teen set. Surprise the teen on your list with Kidrobot and artist Flat Bonnie’s collaboration, the Annual Holiday Dunny. This one, in twinkle, is sold at My Plastic Heart (40 Greenpoint Ave.) for $14.99. It features cruelty-free white vinyl plush, embroidered details, and a loop to display on a Christmas tree, rearview mirror, or anywhere a teen needs a guardian angel.