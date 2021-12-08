Brooklyn Youth Sports Club (BKYSC), a local organization dedicated to supporting kids and teens in Brooklyn by using basketball as a gateway to college and other academic success, is celebrating the return of its annual BKYSC Ball at The Post BK at 100 Dobbin St. on Thursday, December 9.

Despite the event being sidelined in 2020, the Ball is back with the goal of raising funds specifically for women and girls in both sports and education. The event, which first came to fruition nearly 12 years ago, has evolved to serve the community even greater while raising money for youth programs.

“For five years, the event took place at The Brooklyn Historical Society and now is a staple every winter at The Post BK in Greenpoint. Open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, carving stations, sushi, raw bar, silent auction, and basketball raffle contests; it’s a good time for a really good cause. Our Greenpoint site is the home to lots of BKYSC kids — the support of the local community means a lot,” Lyle Friess, BKYSC’s founder and executive director, said. “Our honorees — Victoria Fleisher, Alan Fleisher, Kym Hampton, and Epiphanny Prince — are all champions and advocates for girls in sports and we are so proud to honor such incredible people who are helping us raise significant funds for girls that really deserve it.”

The Ball is just one of the elements that goes into making BKYSC a beacon for youth in underserved communities. Since 2009, the program has grown from working with only 40 ninth graders to serving over 300 kids between BKYSC’s facilities in East New York and Greenpoint. Over $3 million in scholarships has been awarded to BKYSC students and the program has maintained a 100% college enrollment rate.

“BKYSC is just trying to create opportunities for really promising young people who really deserve it. At BKYSC, our kids play sports, practice yoga, make music and art, and work really hard in the classroom. We create safe and productive spaces where kids are motivated, learning, and happy,” Friess explained.

Particularly, during the pandemic, students were able to utilize the Greenpoint facility as a remote learning haven while attending virtual classes. BKYSC has also been able to work with schools and organizations to facilitate safe in-person enrichment programs and even opened their new location in East New York in conjunction with the New Lots Enrichment Center.

Get your tickets to the 2021 BKYSC Ball here.