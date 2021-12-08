Neighborhood spice shop, Greenpoint Trading (65a West Street), is ready to make your holiday shopping easy with a variety of their regular products like branded seasonings, spices, specialty pantry items, and home goods. They also have all the accessories for a cozy meal at home: blankets, tea towels, candles, matches, Himalayan salt lamps, olive oils, hot honey and much more.

Owner Kimmee Hoffman in front of the Greenpoint Trading storefront

This Holiday Season they also have customizable gift sets! Not sure what to get? Pick up their “Best Gift Set Ever” featuring their 4 best sellers– COFFEE RUB, T-BONE, EVERYTHING BAGEL AND ROASTED GARLIC PEPPER. Their new Movie Night Gift Set features POPCORN KERNELS, MINI OLIVE OIL AND ROASTED GARLIC PEPPER—just enough for 3-4 medium bowls of the most delicious, freshly popped Popcorn!

Mention GREENPOINTERS for 15% off now through Christmas on Custom Gift Sets.

Movie night gift set

Greenpoint Trading blends and hand packs preservative and stabilizer free products in their Bushwick warehouse. There are salt and sugar-free options as well as being OU kosher, vegan and of course delicious!

