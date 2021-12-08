Another Greenpoint mainstay is concluding its legacy in North Brooklyn.

After fifteen years in the neighborhood, Champion Coffee is permanently closing on Sunday December 12th. “It has been a privilege to serve you coffee for the last 15 years… Until then all merchandise and beans are 50% off and our baristas are still here happy to serve you the best coffee,” states the website.

In a statement to Greenpointers owner Talitha Whidbee said “I am a single mom with another business and I have endured so much loss during the pandemic with Champion. I am so burnt out and all the levels of owning a cafe are so much more complicated: no milk, cup shortage, staffing issues, the actual cost of coffee beans right now, my landlord… Coffee is going to be expensive soon to reflect all the increases we have just covered and 5 cafes have opened in our area. After 15 years I need to take care of myself and my daughter.”

Champion closed its 1107 Manhattan Ave. location in October 2020, due to the pandemic, and its 142 Nassau Ave. location will follow suit at the end of the weekend.

Talitha does still have another local business, Vine Wine, at 619 Lorimer St.

v