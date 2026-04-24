Good evening, Greenpointers

The restaurant scene was quieter than usual this past winter, but it looks like now everyone’s rushing to open before the summer season.

Case in point — Socceria, a new soccer-themed taqueria (hence the name!) from the Taqueria Ramirez team. They’re aiming to open before the World Cup in June.

Counter Service, a small, Manhattan-based sandwich chain, just opened a location in Williamsburg. Egg & Soy is serving up Taiwanese breakfast specials. A Goop Kitchen ghost kitchen (cursed sentence) is coming to East Williamsburg.

And in a further blow to the neighborhood, Vietnamese coffee shop Larry’s Cà Phê announced it would soon close (but some friends are working to keep the space alive!).

Hoping this new bar is more than just “Kinda Nice.”

The NYPD arrested a man in connection with a hate crime this past January. A driver smashed into a school bus and multiple parked cars at the intersection of Morgan and Nassau avenues.

The new music venue, Pacha, is not Brooklyn Mirage. Some neighbors are still skeptical. CBGB Festival returns to Under the K Bridge Park this September! Now taking bets on whether headliner Morrissey actually shows up…

Continuing the theme of artists with a complicated relationship to Catholicism, a new theatrical work reimagines mass.

This weekend’s weather forecast isn’t looking great. But if you’re looking to leave the house regardless, here are a few options, including the upcoming Small Business Expo.

And if you attended our Greenpointers Spring Market recently, your Greenpoint Glam photos are ready!

In and around North Brooklyn

A new affordable housing lottery has launched at 50 Commercial Street.