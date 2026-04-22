No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

PowerUP Business Plan Competition Orientation @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Calling all hopeful entrepreneurs. PowerUP celebrates 23 years by kicking off another business plan competition offering up a $20,000 cash prize to those seeking to start their own Brooklyn-based business. Orientation sessions are mandatory for those planning to apply. Free, register here.

Sunset Rewind @ Transmitter Park, 7 p.m.: Enjoy the return of warm weather this week with an outdoor gentle yoga flow at sunset followed by guided meditation. Free, register here.

Guest Class with Kolton Krouse @ KPL Dance Co., 7 p.m.: Take a heels dance class instructed by former Broadway dancer (Cats, Dancin’, and Death Becomes Her) Kolton Krouse. Adult classes are drop-in only, $20 at the door.

Public Space Awards @ Brooklyn Winery, 7 p.m.: The Open Plans community is hosting its 4th Public Space Awards to honor visionaries and organizers transforming NYC streets and public spaces. Honorees are Clarkson St. School Street, Maryam Banikarim and Andy Lerner’s Longest Table, and Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu. $268.61, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

After-School Movie @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Your kiddo can catch a free showing of beloved 2016 Disney film Zootopia. Free, no RSVP needed.

Open Hours @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 5 p.m.: Open rooftop hours are back! Take in the views while learning about native Greenpoint plants during golden hour. Free, RSVP here.

Chapters & Cocktails: Adult Book Fair @ Please Tell Me, 5 p.m.: With reading and children’s publishing in decline, kid-focused bookstore 18 August Ave is hosting an adult book fair where every ticket sold supports the shop and keeping shelves stocked. Attendees can buy something new across every genre or swap with fellow readers while enjoying a cocktail or mocktail (included in your ticket). $14.12, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Earth Day at the Garden @ 61 Franklin Street Garden, 10 a.m.: Earth Day is over when Greenpoint says its over! Celebrations continue with a family-friendly day of plants, music, face painting, demos, a scavenger hunt, compost giveaway, and more. Free, no RSVP needed.

Parade & Rally to Save Bushwick Inlet @ 56 Quay Street, 10:30 a.m.: Save the Inlet is throwing a rally and parade to support the protection of the neighborhood’s local tidal estuary from developers. There will be music, games, and a puppet show centered on climate awareness and ecology. The event is open to all ages and the walk (concluding at Bushwick Inlet Park) is ADA and stroller friendly. Free, register here.

Earth Day @ Lentol Garden, 1 p.m.: It’s a very green weekend in Greenpoint! Do some garden hopping and plant seeds, get up close and personal with nature, learn about bees and butterflies, and join the new Lentol Garden Junior Urban Gardener program. Free, no RSVP needed.

Kids Clothing Swap @ Greenpoint Library, 1 p.m.: Support sustainability and community during a swap of kids’ spring and summer clothes. Bring what you’d like and take what you need—the swap is accepting clean and gently used warm-weather apparel for newborns to 12 year olds. Please no fall or winter clothing or undergarments. You can also drop off donations at the library earlier in the week. Free, no RSVP needed.

Charity Movie Night @ Film Noir Cinema, 5 p.m.: Catch the ’70s flick TNT Jackson while supporting New Beginnings Reentry Services, a nonprofit specializing in healing-centered reentry and rehabilitation services for adults returning to the community after incarceration. Drinks and popcorn will be provided. $28.52, get tickets here.

Liberazione Festival @ 84 Withers Street, 5 p.m.: Fighting for freedom and democracy has never been more relevant. Join this talk with Nadia Urbinati (Columbia University) and Silvana Patriarca (Fordham University), moderated by Iuri Moscardi (The Graduate Center, CUNY) to reflect on the ongoing legacy of Italy’s Liberation Day. Donated-based, RSVP here.

Earth Day Staycation Retreat @ SPARSA, 6:30 p.m.: Take a neighborhood sunset walking meditation followed by guided yoga and reflection. $40 for the whole program or $25 for half, register here.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Bike Tour: Creek Crossings @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 10 a.m.: Romanticize your local creek! Newtown Creek Alliance is leading a 9-mile bike tour exploring every bridge over Newtown Creek. Free, register and sign the waiver here.

Familia y Sabor Vol. 1 @ La Contenta, 12 p.m.: Enjoy a Barbacoa Brunch feast by Chef Alfonso Urieta featuring slow-cooked barbacoa, family-style plates, refreshing aguas frescas, and mezcal cocktails. No reservation needed.

Women’s Health & Nervous System Reset Panel @ Arlo Williamsburg, 2 p.m.: Find your reset during a wellness activation featuring henna, guided breathwork, a 40-minute deep-dive session about stress and women’s health, product samples, and more with a panel of experts blending clinical science and holistic medicine. $33.85, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

Love Local Small Business Expo @ Arlo Williamsburg, 12 p.m.: The second iteration of North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce’s expo designed to support and empower local business owners and operators. Free, RSVP here.

Butcher Class: Beef Bash @ Prospect Butcher Co., 7:30 p.m.: Join a backstage tour of the whole-animal butcher shop, then follow along with a guided breakdown of a forequarter of beef (the chuck and the rib section) while learning where your favorite cuts of steak come from. $108.55, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Children’s Book Club @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Reading is fun and fundamental. Kids in grades 3-5 can join a discussion of Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin complete with fun activities related to the book. Free, registration is recommended here.