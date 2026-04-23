Following the success of its inaugural event last year, the Love Local Small Business Expo from North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce is set to return to Arlo Williamsburg on Tuesday, April 28 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The expo is operating under the tagline “Come with questions. Leave with answers” as it highlights over two dozen resource tables dedicated to NYC agencies and departments and small-business-focused community organizations.

Representatives on site will include NYC Small Business Services, NYC Office of Nightlife, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Freelancers Union, NY State SLA, Northside BID, NYC Dept. of Worker & Customer Protection, NYPD, FDNY, Evergreen, Shop Small Greenpoint, and more.

Aside from mingling with orgs and agencies, attendees can also join panel discussions about entrepreneurship, freelancing as a small business, the state of local nightlife, and more.

Register for free and get tickets here.