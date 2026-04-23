Vietnamese coffee shop Larry’s Cà Phê (135 Woodpoint Rd.) is closing next month. May 10 will be the last day of service for the Williamsburg location. Larry’s also has a Park Slope location.

Larry’s Cà Phê announced the closure on Instagram this week, citing the need for a mental health break. Owner Tuan Nguyen thanked all of his customers and wrote,”The hardest part of leaving is the fear of losing the community we built together, but I hope you will still welcome me into your spaces.”

Tuan Nguyen, the owner of Larry’s Cà Phê. Photo: Larry’s Cà Phê

In 2023, Nguyen opened Larry’s Cà Phê after taking over the space from Tar Pit where he worked as a barista. He named Larry’s Cà Phê after his adoptive father, Larry Hilton, with the latter part of the name translating to coffee in Vietnamese.

Hilton was “a dedicated high school math teacher” who adopted two children from Vietnam, and sadly, in 2019, Hilton passed away, so he was unable to see Nguyen’s dream fulfilled. To honor him, Nguyen described Larry’s Cà Phê as a place where “teachers, adoptees, and the community come to enjoy delightful cups of coffee, fragrant teas, and delightful small snacks.”

However, while it won’t be Larry’s anymore, both locations remain in good hands with former pop-up partners filling in. Noah from @onigirinoah will be taking over the East Williamsburg location, continuing the drinks menu, and Wendy of @yellowpearcoffee will do the same in Park Slope.