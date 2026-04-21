A small storefront in Williamsburg just opened with a menu of Taiwanese classics.

Egg & Soy (296 Bedford Ave.) replaces a short-lived cafe and concept store called Partea XP, also Taiwanese.

The menu is fairly slim, offering fàntuán (a stuffed rice roll), dànbǐng (egg crepe), and luóbo gāo (turnip cake), as well as egg and cucumber sandwiches that can be prepared with various fillings. They also sell pastries, soy milk, coffee, and tea.

A pastry case at Egg & Soy. Photo: Winson Wong

The neighborhood has two popular Taiwanese breakfast spots closer to East Williamsburg, with Win Son (restaurant: 159 Graham Ave., bakery: 164 Graham Ave.) and A-Pou’s Taste (963 Grand St.), but this location is closer to the west side of Williamsburg.

According to Instagram, Egg & Soy is currently in its soft opening stage.