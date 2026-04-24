The Greenpointers Spring Market at the Greenpoint Loft on Sunday, April 12 was a blast, and honestly, we are still recovering from an epic day of local arts vendors, delicious food and drink from the likes of Peter Pan Donuts and Browerij Lane, and hundreds of attendees from Greenpoint and beyond (including many cute four-legged companions).

Greenpoint Glam was there to capture the vibes at their retro-chic photo booth, turning Greenpointers into their best selves (idealized, 80’s/90’s versions).

Credit: Greenpoint Glam Credit: Greenpoint Glam

Peep a selection of shots in the gallery above, and find your photos at greenpointglam.com/greenpointers. If you post online, be sure to tag @greenpointers and @greenpointglam so we can get a taste of the glamour.

Want to be your own Glam Star? Book a full 45-minute session (24 photos)

at Greenpoint Glam with code SPRINGMARKET for 20% off (valid through 4/30).

To support more glamorous (and serious!) local coverage, consider subscribing to Greenpointers; you can learn more about membership tiers and perks here!