A driver is on the loose after repeatedly smashing into a school bus and speeding away, at the intersection of Morgan and Nassau avenues in Greenpoint.

The incident occurred around 5:15 pm on April 20.

Social media users uploaded . Surveillance footage shows a school bus stopping at the intersection when the driver of a black Mercedes, horn blaring, rams into it from behind.

Surveillance footage from April 20. Video courtesy of Jessica Templin King.

The Mercedes driver repeatedly reverses and plows into the school bus, damaging nearby parked cars, before hitting the bus a final time and speeding off.

“Police say there were no children on the bus at the time,” News 12 reports. “The driver, however, suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to Woodhull Medical Center.”

(The NYPD told Greenpointers that they had no record of this incident. New York’s Finest, indeed!)

“It was bananas,” said local resident Jessica Templin King, who witnessed the incident with her daughter. “I mean I’ve seen a lot of crazy things in this city in my 25 years here, and that was definitely close to the top, it was so insane.”

“People have suggested all sorts of things, like he was on his phone—nope, he was not on his phone. It was very very intentional. [Or] that maybe he was drunk—I don’t know. I mean, he was really putting a lot of effort into it, the front of the car was just gone,” she told Greenpointers.

The incident has disturbed the community, especially in light of other fatal incidents and close calls in that part of the neighborhood.

“Neighbors continue to sound the alarm about dangerous driving throughout Eastern Greenpoint, cut thru drivers, irresponsible speeding, outright reckless behavior like this,” said Make McGuinness Safe and PS 110 PTA Safe Streets in an Instagram statement.

“Meanwhile we have been waiting for a plan from @nyc_dot to make the streets around the park and school safer for over two years. It cannot come soon enough.”