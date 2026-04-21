With Saint Vitus shuttered and more chain restaurants moving in, it’s hard to feel like Greenpoint is a particularly punk place to be these days. But an upcoming music festival will relive the scene’s glory days this fall.

CBGB Festival returns to Under the K Bridge Park on Saturday, September 26, paying homage to the eponymous and iconic East Village club. This year’s line up features former CBGB performers as well as newer acts.

Morrissey is allegedly headlining the festival (while he’s listed, I remain skeptical; any Smiths fan knows that he and his shirt may feign an excuse to get out of it), along with Patti Smith and Interpol. Maybe no one tell Morrissey that Johnny Marr performed last year…

Other acts include The Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter, Bikini Kill, Agnostic Front, Buzzcocks, and Circle Jerks.

Also of note is The Return of Jackie and Judy, a Ramones-cover band fronted by “Women and Women First” themselves, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein/Sleater-Kinney.

Sign up for the Thursday (4/23) pre-sale, which will take place at 10 am. Tickets for the general public go live this Friday (4/24) at 10 am.