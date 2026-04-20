Counter Service (356 Devoe St.), a small chain of sandwich shops from Chipotle founder Steve Ells, opened its first Brooklyn location this past Wednesday, April 15, in Williamsburg.

Ells opened the first Counter Service location in Manhattan in 2025 and now runs six fast-casual restaurants plus a catering kitchen.

Counter Service’s menu offers house-roasted meats, homemade sauces, artisanal bread, and no processed ingredients or cold cuts.

Chef Andrew Black, a former sous chef at Manhattan’s famed Eleven Madison Park, is Counter Service’s Chief Culinary Officer. Chef Black was introduced to Ells in 2019, and the two instantly clicked, so when Ells began brainstorming his next restaurant concept, he tapped Chef Black to be Chief Culinary Officer.

Counter Service’s Green Goddess Chicken Club. Photo: Emma Fishman

Counter Service’s menu features a fairly large variety of sandwiches served hot. Options range from an Italian-inspired pork and broccoli rabe sandwich to all-day breakfast options like the Sausage and Cheddar with soft scrambled eggs, garlic sausage, chive mayo, crispy potatoes, cheddar, and pickled jalapeños.

One menu highlight is the Green Goddess Chicken Club with warm pulled chicken, house-made avocado-green goddess spread, bacon, aged cheddar, shredded lettuce, and red onion. Another is The Baron with paper thin slow roasted beef, aged white cheddar, watercress, horseradish, and mayo.

The Cortese contains roasted pork loin, broccoli rabe, provolone, and salsa verde, while The Smokeshow has house-roasted chicken, pulled and tossed in smokey house BBQ sauce, jalapeños three ways, melty cheddar, and red cabbage slaw.

Counter Service’s chickpeas with feta. Photo: Counter Service

Counter Service’s menu also includes sides, like potato salad and chickpeas with feta, and sweets like the malted cookie crisp, which is chunks of chocolate chip cookies tossed in malted milk and twice baked.

Counter Service’s Williamsburg location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.