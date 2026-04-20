A Bronx man was recently arrested for a hate crime assault on a Lorimer Street L train.

Police arrested 41-year-old Yeshayahu Carraway for a hate crime assault from January.

“Cops say Carraway allegedly rode a Manhattan-bound L train near the Lorimer Street station in Williamsburg at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 17 when he approached the victim, a 24-year-old man,” Brooklyn Paper reports.

“Sources familiar with the incident report that he harassed the straphanger, calling him a f—-t before following him off the train and brandishing a knife. He then rained down punches across his head and fled the scene.”

Carraway evaded law enforcement for months, but transit police nabbed him for fare evasion at a Bronx station on April 17. They allegedly discovered him in possession of crack cocaine and took him into custody.

Carraway apparently has an extensive rap sheet, including a domestic violence charge from 2013.