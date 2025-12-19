Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It was a family affair this week on Greenpointers, as we highlighted several family-run local businesses.

The Little Bookshop, run by a mother-daughter-led team, is the perfect place to hibernate this winter, with their homemade soup and plenty of cozy events! Common Meadows Creamery opened its first storefront in Williamsburg. A husband-and-wife duo taking over from Burson & Reynolds is keeping the artistic spirit alive with a new vintage store. And we spoke to Brittany Taylor, a brow artist who named her business after her grandparents, for our latest ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile.

Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani visited the Greenpoint library to announce new hires. We were on hand to cover it, which is a great segue into this open letter from us and several local news publications asking for his support.

A fire on Keap Street prompted an investigation by the NYPD Bomb Squad and left one man hospitalized.

The building next to Our Lady of Mount Carmel will be demolished to make way for a high-rise. Mad Radio, a club and music venue, recently opened. The Music Hall of Williamsburg will officially close after 2026, as its owner is not renewing the lease.

Celebrate “a Festivus for the rest of us,” and other fun events with our weekly guide of things to do. Need a last-minute gift or New Year’s Eve dinner reservation? We’ve got guides for that, too.

From all of us on the Greenpointers team, wishing you and yours a very merry holiday season!

In and around North Brooklyn

Speaking of the mayor-elect, City Council Member Lincoln Restler introduced a bill to enact his Department of Community Safety.

The New Yorker highlighted a play by our own art editor, Billy McEntee, as one of 2025’s best.

​A breakdown on what might be in store for next year’s race to replace Nydia Velázquez.

The team behind Monitor Point announced that 40% of apartments will be permanently affordable.