A new shop just opened in a space recently occupied by another store for a decade.

Tati Shop (649 Manhattan Ave.) has taken over the former Burson & Reynolds shop, which closed this fall.

Husband-and-wife duo Cem Salur and Cigdem Onat joined forces to open their new store. Their respective art backgrounds (a photographer and a painter) is evident, as Tati Shop stocks vintage, home decor, kitchenware, barware, art, and books.

“Cigdem always dreamed of opening a vintage store, and I’m a design freak,” Cem told Greenpointers. “We want to have a shop that greets the community with open arms and have a space where we could create and collaborate.”

Previously, the duo ran a vermouth bar in San Francisco, and fans of the beverage will find plenty of options here, as well as non-alcoholic mixers and sodas.

The space will be open from Monday through Friday, 12 to 7pm, and weekends from 11 am to 7pm.