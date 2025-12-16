A new shop just opened in a space recently occupied by another store for a decade.
Tati Shop (649 Manhattan Ave.) has taken over the former Burson & Reynolds shop, which closed this fall.
Husband-and-wife duo Cem Salur and Cigdem Onat joined forces to open their new store. Their respective art backgrounds (a photographer and a painter) is evident, as Tati Shop stocks vintage, home decor, kitchenware, barware, art, and books.
“Cigdem always dreamed of opening a vintage store, and I’m a design freak,” Cem told Greenpointers. “We want to have a shop that greets the community with open arms and have a space where we could create and collaborate.”
Previously, the duo ran a vermouth bar in San Francisco, and fans of the beverage will find plenty of options here, as well as non-alcoholic mixers and sodas.
The space will be open from Monday through Friday, 12 to 7pm, and weekends from 11 am to 7pm.
Sounds like the store that was there before lol
