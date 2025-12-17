A man remains in critical condition after jumping from a fourth-story window to escape a fire in Williamsburg.

The FDNY received a call at 11:28 am on Tuesday morning. 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene at 227 Keap Street, a four-story building in Williamsburg. They contained the fire by 12:14 pm.

The man was taken to the burn unit at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue where he remains at the time of this reporting.

Fire marshals also discovered two “suspicious devices” in the aftermath, prompting an investigation by the NYPD’s Bomb Squad.

“Several hours later, investigators determined the objects in question were clear exercise weights filled with sand that only resembled pipe bombs,” ABC 7 reports.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.