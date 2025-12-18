You won’t have to leave the neighborhood to ring in 2026 with a special sit-down dinner. Greenpoint and Williamsburg offer a host of options for fun, festive, and classy New Year’s Eve dinners.

Browse our list below to learn where to dine on New Year’s Eve.

Gus and Marty’s

A spread of Greek cuisine at Gus and Marty’s. Photo: Jovani Demetrie

A little over a year ago, a new Greek restaurant called Gus and Marty’s (232 N 12th St.) opened in the former home of Santo Parque in Williamsburg.

For New Year’s Eve this year, Gus and Marty’s is hosting a festive celebration with two different seatings. The early seating at 7 p.m. is $150 per person for a four-course dinner with wine. The late seating at 9:30 p.m. is $200 per person for the four-course dinner with wine, plus select cocktails and a champagne toast at midnight.

The special four-course dinner menu includes lamb carpaccio with truffle, house-made pitas and dips, meatballs, horiatiki Greek salad, whole branzino, lemon chicken, and house-made baklava.

Nerina

A spread of Greek specialities at Nerina. Photo: Matthew James Ortiz Photography, MJO Studio

One of Greenpoint’s newest Greek restaurants, Nerina (35 Commercial St.), is celebrating its first New Year’s Eve in the neighborhood with a special menu and live music.

Nerina is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for just $35. Throughout the evening, a live jazz quartet will play, making this one of the neighborhood’s more elegant options.

Lingo

Selections from Lingo. Photo: Lingo

Greenpoint’s Lingo (27 Greenpoint Ave.) offers a modern mashup of American, European, and Japanese cuisines. On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve only, Lingo is offering two holiday specials that are “crafted for festive nights, shared moments, and the perfect year-end toast.”

The first special dish is a whole lobster served in shell with umami butter and shiso. The second is a 22-ounce bone-in New York strip steak with black garlic yakiniku sauce, umami butter, and grated wasabi.

Boro Brine

Selections from Boro Brine’s seafood-forward menu. Photo: Dan Ahn

Boro Brine (109 South 6th St.), a seafood spot that first opened as listening bar Hear & There, is also celebrating its first New Year’s Eve in the neighborhood.

Boro Brine’s New Year’s Eve five-course tasting menu is $98 per person and features “the best bites” that the restaurant created this past year. Limited reservations are available with seating times at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

From 10 p.m. on, Boro Brine will have an open bar with its signature cocktails, well spirits, beer, and wine, plus curated bites, for $125 per person.

Glasserie

The interior of Glasserie. Photo: Izzy Crocker

Greenpoint’s Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is offering a special New Year’s Eve menu for $110 per guest.

The meal will start with a plum spritz, followed by a choice of latkes with smoked salmon, grilled bread with ricotta, or truffle mushroom and chestnut soup, plus winter chicories for the table. Main dish options include duck breast, branzino, sirloin, or roasted caraflex and lentils. Dessert is a choice of chocolate mousse cake, almond cake, or panna cotta.

La Contenta

The bar selection at La Contenta. Image via La Contenta website.

A Mexican restaurant with a location on the Lower East Side called La Contenta (1079 Manhattan Ave.) took over the Hungry Burrito space earlier this year. The restaurant serves Mexican staples like tacos, nachos, and enchiladas as well as cocktails.

La Contenta is offering a limited New Year’s Eve menu that includes a midnight toast and a live DJ spinning tunes throughout the evening.

Leuca

Williamsburg’s Leuca, all decked out for Christmas. Photo: Leuca

Leuca (111 N. 12th St.), an Italian spot inside the William Vale, and its casual sister Little Fino, will both be open on New Year’s Eve.

Leuca will be serving their à la carte menu with celebratory specials. Little Fino will be open until 1 a.m. with a live DJ.

Fandi Mata

The bar at Fandi Mata. Photo: Fandi Mata Credit: Fandi Mata

Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.), the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Williamsburg, is open on New Year’s Eve and offering a few dinner specials including a ribeye for two, butterflied branzino, truffle risotto and an ice cream cookie sundae.

The evening will also feature a live jazz band, champagne service, music by DJ Xaxa, a dance floor, and late-night snacks like pizza from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.