A Brooklyn-based, family-run gelato company has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Williamsburg.

Common Meadows Creamery (227 Grand St.) soft-opened a few weeks ago with a rotating selection of artisanal gelato made with unique, locally-sourced ingredients.

Common Meadows was founded in 2020 as a wholesale company. In 2023, it was invited to participate in Williamsburg’s Smorgasburg, and being there marked “an incredible shift in the company” because the team realized that locals loved Common Meadows’ untraditional flavors.

A peek inside Common Meadows Creamery’s new brick-and-mortar store. Photo: Common Meadows Creamery

Common Meadows focuses on using only the best ingredients that their small, three-person team can find.

“We source our milk and cream from upstate New York. Many of our fruits also come from upstate New York although we work with artisanal farmers and purveyors from all over the world,” Common Meadows Creamery told Greenpointers.

“Our focus is on creating gelato that is uncomplicated and delicious. We work with as many local farmers as possible, and strive to have a personal connection with every purveyor.”

Common Meadows Creamery’s stand at Smorgasburg. Photo: Common Meadows Creamery

Common Meadows’ gelato flavors rotate regularly. There is normally a selection of traditional flavors like vanilla alongside more unique options.

One example is sake-flavored gelato made with sake from Brooklyn Kura. Another is Jonagold apple-flavored gelato made with apples from New York’s Samascott Orchards.

Common Meadows Creamery gelato at Smorgasburg. Photo: Common Meadows Creamery

The Common Meadows team told Greenpointers that they decided to open their first shop in the neighborhood because they “love Williamsburg and Greenpoint and spend a lot of time here shopping and eating.”

They added that Smorgasburg had a lot to do with the shop’s location because they developed “a cult-like following in the area.”

“Many people from those days have come to visit our new shop already,” Common Meadows Creamery said.

Common Meadows Creamery’s current hours are Wednesday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.