A plot of land next to Williamsburg’s Shrine Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is slated to become a high-rise building.

Crain’s New York Business reports that the current building at 277 North 8th Street will be demolished to make way for the mixed-use development.

The two-story building was once a part of the Roman Catholic church next door.

According to Crain’s, the new building will contain 99 residential units as well as both commercial and community space.

David Grunfeld of GW Infinity LLC purchased the site, though its status remains uncertain.

“It’s also unclear what Grunfeld’s connection is to the properties, which both appear to still be owned by the church, or whether he’s affiliated with any particular development firm,” the outlet writes.

Grunfeld owns a few properties in the area already. Together with Joel Wieder, he developed 73 McGuinness Boulevard. Grunfeld also owns a luxury building at 63 South 6th Street.

Here’s hoping his latest Williamsburg project offers more than just another six-figure salary housing lottery.