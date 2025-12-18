The Music Hall of Williamsburg will shut its doors for good after 2026.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the music venue has lost its lease. The venue’s parent company, The Bowery Presents, shared the news in an internal memo.

“After nearly two decades, The Bowery Presents has been notified by the owners of 66 North 6th Street that our lease for Music Hall of Williamsburg will not be renewed, and our time in the building will come to an end at the conclusion of 2026. We will continue to produce shows at Music Hall throughout next year, making each moment count for rising talent and returning stars, ensuring the legacy of this venue and its impact on both the neighborhood and music overall is secured in history.”

The Music Hall of Williamsburg opened in 2007, taking over from Northsix, a music hub that opened in the early 2000s, in the midst of the neighborhood’s cultural transformation.

The Bowery Presents operates several New York City venues, including Brooklyn Steel, Forest Hills Stadium, Terminal 5, Under the K Bridge Park, and Webster Hall.

Though under corporate ownership, Music Hall of Williamsburg’s closure prompted some disappointment from fans (“Why couldn’t it have been Terminal 5?”) who enjoyed the venue’s more intimate, easygoing feel.

It’s unclear what the venue’s owners have in mind for the future of the space , though in the SoHo-like Williamsburg waterfront, it likely won’t be cheap.