No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored! Also, happy holidays!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

Housing Legal Clinic + Office Hours with Greenpoint Local Elected Officials @ Greenpoint Library, 11 a.m.: Senator Kristen Gonzalez and her team, Council Member Lincoln Restler’s team, and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher’s team will be in attendance to talk through any concerns on the state or city council level. Plus, Communities Resist (CoRe) will also be on site to provide legal consultation, housing and tenant advocacy, information about eviction proceedings, repair advice, and more. Free, no appointment necessary.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: If you’ve read Stacy Horn’s The Killing Fields of East New York, come chat about it and meet fellow neighborhood readers! A non-fiction hybrid of true crime and investigative journalism, Killing Fields explores the impact of white-collar crime on a once-prospering neighborhood in the 1990s. You do not have to have finished the book to attend (but expect spoilers). Free, no RSVP needed.

One-Day Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 6:30 p.m.: Feeling the Boygenius drought these days? Join a one-day, judgement-free group singing sesh of “Not Strong Enough” hosted by Gaia Music Collective. By donation, sign up here.

Hexmas @ Grace & Ruby’s, 8 p.m.: Spend the holidays with the ghouls during an evening of burlesque featuring performances from four dancers. $17.85, register here.

Herman Melville Presents: A Comedy Show @ WORD, 8 p.m.: Comedy and books just feel right together. Attend a comedy show entirely unrelated to Herman Melville (aside from being in a bookstore) hosted by Joe Nunnink and Kevin Casey White. Free, get tickets here.

Drunk Seinfeld @ Brooklyn Center for Theater Research, 9:30 p.m.: It’s Festivus season! Air your grievances during a live intoxicated performance of two to-be-determined Seinfeld episodes. By donation, register here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

Babywearing Dance Class @ The Canopy, 2 p.m.: Combine parent-baby closeness with the fun of dance during an energetic 45-minute experience that’s exciting for both parent and child. Babies ages 0 to 10 months are recommended. $35, sign up here.

Surrender to the unseen: Shamanic Ceremony @ Held Space, 6 p.m.: Find some calm in the holiday chaos during a breathwork journey and movement-centered meditation designed to support deep listening, emotional release, and body connection. $66, sign up here.

Guided Premium & Rare Sake Tasting @ Bin Bin Sake, 6:30 p.m.: Enjoy a curated flight of five of Bin Bin Sake’s rarest bottles of sparkling nigori, high-polish daiginjo, and sake aged for eight years in the snow. Your ticket applies as a credit towards any purchases, whether that means gifts for others or just for yourself. $35, register here.

Kweendom Holiday Spectacular @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Come out for an “extremely gay” (per Thrillist) queer comedy show and night of holiday cheer with a number of LGBTQ comedians, storytellers, and performers. Donations will be collected at the show for Immigration Equality. Free, RSVP here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Embroider and Hand-Sew a Felt Ornament @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Your tree may be missing a little something. Bring your imagination and make a last-minute embroidered and hand-sewn ornament. Teens and children (accompanied by an adult) are welcome and supplies will be provided. Free, no RSVP needed.

Saturday program for kids with & without disabilities @ McCarren Play Center, 10:30 a.m.: Enrichment activities curated and hosted by Power of We! for kids 4 through 18 to decrease fear and otherness while exploring the beauty of inclusion. Free, RSVP here.

Manga Meetup & Hangout @ Hide & Seek, 3 p.m.: Meet and liaise with fellow manga fans in a laidback atmosphere during a meetup with board games, other party games, and a chance to unwind and read and/or discuss your favorites. Feel free to bring anything you’d like to share. Space is limited. Free, reserve your spot here.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

Figure Drawing & Painting Workshop @ Atelier Eva, 10:45 a.m.: Take a deep dive into light, volume, and color with academic three-dimensional concepts during a workshop guided by Lucas Bononi. $125, register here.

Paint with Pups @ Le Doggie Cool, 1 p.m.: Maybe the only gift your dog wants this year is a bit of quality time! Paint your dog with your dog during a two-hour painting session including a glass of Prosecco or lemonade per person, provided art supplies, and ample belly rubs (for the pups). The class will be led in English and Spanish. $28.52, register here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22

Tween Time: Winter Solstice Party! @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Kids ages 9 through 12 can enjoy a safe, fun, and inclusive seasonal party with crafts, activities, and ample opportunities to make friends. Free, no RSVP needed.

Panorama Mezcal Posada Navideña & Happy New Year @ Mexi Williamsburg, 6 p.m.: Celebrate the season with tamales, ponche, piñata, karaoke, and a full-on fiesta inspired by authentic Mexican holiday traditions featuring a live DJ and guest bartenders. Free, RSVP here.

Holiday Party @ The Little Bookshop, 6 p.m.: Mingle with fellow book lovers while soaking up festive vibes at an indie bookstore featuring cake, champagne toasts, games, and more. Free, RSVP here.