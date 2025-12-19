We’re entering crunch time for holiday shopping!

Luckily, in a neighborhood as creative and vibrant as ours, you don’t have to go far to get something for everyone on your list. We’ve rounded up our picks for gifts you can easily secure this weekend (at time of this article’s publication, at least).

And for more ideas, Shop Small Greenpoint is the perfect place to start!

A framed print from Gallery Art &

Inside Gallery Art &. Photo: Scratch Studios / @scratchstudiosny / www.scratchstudios.co

Greenpoint resident Melissa Carl opened this space earlier this year, as an accessible alternative to highfalutin galleries meant for larger spenders. Gallery Art & (123 Nassau Ave.) offers beautiful framed prints ready for purchase.

Stop by to browse their selection, or check their site in advance here.

– Emma Davey

Butter mug from Woods Grove

Butter mug by DOIY. Image via Woods Grove website.

The shoppy shop, of which we have quite a few, is always an ideal place to pick up a gift, even if that’s just a gift for yourself. Woods Grove (109 Franklin St.) has quite an extensive collection of food-related goodies, from candles, to hats emblazoned with a loved ones favorite thing to eat (I personally own the salt-and-vinegar baseball cap). If you’re not sure which specific food to pick out, err on the side of caution with a mug (or candle! Or tray!) with that universally beloved substance — butter!

Bonus, you can even pick up the gift wrap and card while you’re there!

See more options here.

– Emma Davey

G-train ornament from The WonderMart

G-train ornament from Fizzlepop Puppet Shop. Image via WonderMart website.

You know, we talk a lot of shit about the G-train. But as a fellow short diva who rarely leaves Brooklyn, I’m willing to set aside my differences in the spirit of the holiday season. Gift this to your fellow harried straphanger. Get it at The WonderMart (141 India St.), and be forewarned, they’ve been selling out! Some back up options include this G-train bar soap or a Greenpoint-themed candle.

Find out more on the WonderMart website here.

– Emma Davey

Falu House Tinned Fish Club

A selection of tinned fish from Falu House. Image via @faluhouse/Instagram.

Tinned fish are certainly having a moment. For that friend or family member living for it, you can sign them up for Falu House’s (34 Norman Ave.) monthly fish club. You can choose four or six tins to be sent monthly (local pick up also available).

Sign up here.

– Julia Moak

Vessel Floats

The lobby at Vessel Floats

2025 has been a bit stressful, to say the least. For anyone in your life in need of some totally undisturbed peace and quiet, a gift card to Vessel Floats (101 West St.) will certainly helped them feel relaxed in the new year.

Sessions can be purchased here.

– Julia Moak

Driftaway Coffee Experience

Driftaway Coffee’s tasting room. Photo: Driftaway Coffee

Treat someone to a guided tasting of award-winning coffee.

Driftaway Coffee (85 Debevoise Ave.) is an AAPI immigrant-owned small batch coffee roaster in Williamsburg dedicated to sustainability. The Driftaway team recently opened a coffee tasting room in the front of their roastery, where locals can try different blends and learn more about java in general.

Driftaway was named Roaster of the Year 2026, and is the first New York City-based roaster to receive this honor. The award highlights top specialty coffee roasters worldwide based on their commitment to quality, sustainability, innovation, and impact on the industry.

Purchase a gift card that can be used for Driftaway coffee or tastings here.

– Jennifer Rosini-Gentile

Bellocq Christmas Tea Gift Set

All other images: Bellocq/Instagram

Spread holiday cheer with a Christmas tea gift set from a charming local tea shop.

Bellocq (104 West. St.) is an enchanting tea and gift store in Greenpoint with a wide variety of teas and tea accessories, plus other small gifts like artisanal soap and kitchenware.

Bellocq’s Christmas tea gift set includes an atelier bag of three signature tea blends including no. 44 Bellocq Christmas, a Darjeeling with cinnamon, ginger, clove and citrus; no. 45 The White Wolf, a white tea with notes of mint, cedar, star anise and vanilla; and no. 42 Little Dickens, a Rooibos tea with cocoa nibs, ginger, cinnamon and mint.

You can find this set at Bellocq or online here.

– Jennifer Rosini-Gentile

The Four Horsemen Cookbook

The cover of The Four Horsemen’s debut cookbook. Photo: The Four Horsemen’s Instagram

Know someone who loves The Four Horsemen? Gift the restaurant’s cookbook from Greenpoint’s WORD bookstore. The Four Horsemen: Food and Wine for Good Times is a cookbook by Chef Nick Curtola, James Murphy, and Justin Chearno, featuring over 100 recipes from Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred restaurant (295 Grand St.).

The cookbook was published in October 2024 and captures The Four Horsemen’s casual, yet sophisticated vibe that makes it so popular. In addition to recipes, it includes essays on natural wine and tips for hosting, reflecting the founders’ philosophy on good food and fun.

Pick it up at WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St.) and find it online here.

– Jennifer Rosini-Gentile