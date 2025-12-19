Greenpointers’ newest series, “Greenpoint at Work,” is taking a deeper look into the lives of people who work in the neighborhood.

For this week’s edition, we spoke to Brittany Taylor, an eyebrow artist and beauty educator who founded her own salon in Greenpoint called Solante Studios, (71A West St.) a name that pays homage to her grandparents.

Learn more about Taylor’s job in our interview below, and check out our last “Greenpoint at Work” profile here.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

The exterior of Solante Studios in Greenpoint. Photo: Solante Studios

Greenpointers: Tell us about your job as a brow artist and beauty educator. What do those two jobs entail?

Brittany Taylor: I always joke that every brow appointment is really a complete redesign. My work as a brow artist is really about creating harmony on the face by adding structure and definition, subtlety and intently. It’s detail-driven, intuitive, and honestly a little obsessive in the best way. Over the years, I’ve become a “go-to” name for anyone seeking elevated artistry— proof that mastery opens doors.

As a beauty educator, I take that same philosophy and teach artists how to build not just better technique, but better habits, better standards, and better businesses. It’s the part of my work where I get to expand what’s possible for the next generation of artists. Brows are the craft, education is the legacy.

Brittany Taylor working as a brow artist at her salon. Photo: Brittany Taylor

Greenpointers: How did you get into this line of work?

Brittany Taylor: Graduating high school, I was met with a crossroad: play college softball or follow the pull I always felt and attend cosmetology school. I chose beauty. Out of cosmetology school, I started waxing for a major company, but I always knew I wanted more creative freedom. Eventually, I took the leap of faith and decided to build something of my own.

My journey started humbly in my grandparents’ home in Queens with nothing but a brow chair, a little trolley of supplies, a ring light, and this very loud belief that I could create something bigger. I was obsessed with beauty, but even more obsessed with transformation and the idea of reinventing myself.

The name Solante actually pays homage to my grandparents, who taught me love, community, and resilience. Solano is their last name, and “pa’lante” was my late grandfather’s favorite saying — it means “keep moving forward.” Blending the two felt like the most natural way to honor where I come from while building something that represents where I’m going. Solante is a reminder of my roots, my family, and the standard of perseverance that shaped me — it carries their legacy into everything I curate

Greenpointers: What is your favorite thing about the job?

Brittany Taylor: The identity shift. Watching someone love the service they just received or seeing a student finally get it in my academy — that moment is everything.

Beauty is the medium, but transformation is the product. At Solante, we strive to make beauty personal. That’s the part I’ll never get over.

The chic interior of Solante Studios. Photo: Brittany Taylor

Greenpointers: You are the founder of Solante Studios and Solante Academy. Can you tell us how you made this dream happen?

Brittany Taylor: Solante was built in phases — first internally, then physically. Before it was a studio or an academy, it was a decision to operate at a higher standard. I stopped playing small, reinvested everything into my craft, and created a brand that felt intentional, elevated, and rooted in real experience.

Solante Studios evolved into a true home for artistry, anchored by a team of seven exceptional artists who shape the signature Solante experience. Solante Academy became the home for growth. Both were built brick-by-brick through discipline, community, and refusing to wait for permission.

Greenpointers: Your Instagram says that “mentorships” are available. Tell us how to get that started with one.

Brittany Taylor: My mentorships are for artists who want to refine their identity, elevate their work, and learn how to actually run a business — not just post a cute before-and-after.

To get started, people typically connect with me through a discovery call. Based on where they are and where they want to go, we curate a personalized mentorship that’s hands-on, and rooted in real industry experience — not theory. If 1:1 mentorship isn’t the right fit, you can add your name to the Solante Academy waitlist. The academy gives you access to our signature framework and allows you to grow and learn on your own schedule. We’re gearing up for a late-January launch.

Brittany Taylor working as a brow artist at her salon. Photo; Brittany Taylor

Greenpointers: Solante Studios is located on Greenpoint’s West Street. What is your favorite thing about the neighborhood?

Brittany Taylor: Greenpoint has this rare mix of calm and creative chaos. You can step outside and feel inspired by basking in our community of like-minded individuals who all have a really great origin story or founding story who carry their consumers along their journey. The bigger you get, the more your community is excited for you.

Greenpoint has that understated charm — industrial but niche, warm, and full of character. It feels like the perfect backdrop for a boutique beauty studio.

Greenpointers: Do you have any favorite lunch or coffee spots near the studio?

Brittany Taylor: I’m loyal to a good Greenpoint coffee moment. Radio Bakery (135 India St.) has amazing sandwiches and pastries, but I’m sure you know the trick is to get there early because their menu waits for no one!

Kettl (70 Greenpoint Ave.) is my go-to when I need to sprint back to the studio with a matcha in hand. For food, I’m obsessed with Taku Sando (29 Greenpoint Ave.) or Los Unicos Taqueria (78 Greenpoint Ave.) for something quick, and Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) when I want to feel like I’m treating myself on a random Tuesday.