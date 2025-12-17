Mad Radio NYC — a new, intimate community hub, creative space, and music venue — opened its doors at 395 Wythe Avenue near the Williamsburg Bridge last month.

Since mid-November, Mad Radio has been hosting a range of events, sets, and performances from underground, up-and-coming, and pioneering artists and streaming them all to their global madradio.co platform and YouTube channel.

Inside Mad Radio. Photo courtesy of Mad Radio.

Mad Radio was born in Medellín and also has locations in Bogotá and Miami, and this newest spot is its first in New York. It operates with a “one city, a million frequencies” ethos and aims to blend underground nightlife energy with community inclusivity by prioritizing authenticity, discovery, and human connection through its offerings of curated music, artist sessions, and live transmissions spanning house, electro, indie dance, dark disco, and other sub-genres.

“New York has always set the pace for the world,” founder Leo Herrera said. “It has an intensity — a mix of cultures, styles, and sounds that you feel in your skin. Mad Radio is exactly that: a frequency where everything can coexist without labels.”

The 85-person venue (“intimate” is right) features a bar (with a curated cocktail program, guest bartenders, and small plates), club, transmission booth, gallery, record store (selling vinyl and other merch), and creative studio all designed with warm textures, artist-built elements, raw finishes, and an emphasis on high-quality sound.

Upcoming programming includes themed nights, resident artists, live radio broadcasts, vinyl sessions, art showcases, workshops, collaborative content, and NYC-focused digital initiatives including playlists and artist interviews.

Mad Radio NYC is a 21-and-up venue open Wednesdays through Saturdays starting at 6 p.m.