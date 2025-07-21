This summer’s Restaurant Week is running for six full weeks. It starts today, July 21, and ends on August 17.

Yes, it keeps getting longer. The good news is that so does the list of participating restaurants.

This summer, two Greenpoint restaurants are participating alongside 21 Williamsburg spots. Restaurants can offer two-course lunches or three-course dinners (or both). Prices range are usually $30, $45 or $60. Saturdays are excluded and Sundays are optional.

Check out our list below for all Greenpoint and Williamsburg offerings from Restaurant Week.

Greenpoint

Kru

Thai favorite Kru (190 N. 14th St.) is offering $45 dinner menus on both weekdays and Sundays and $30 lunch menus on Sundays for all six weeks.

Sereneco

Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is participating all six weeks with $45 dinner menus on both weekdays and Sundays.

Horiatiki Salad at Psaraki. Photo: Psaraki

Williamsburg

Psaraki

Psaraki (420 Kent Ave.), a relatively new Greek restaurant on the water, is offering $60 dinner on weekdays for all six weeks.

Leuca

Inside the William Vale, Italian restaurant Leuca (111 N. 12th St.) is offering a $60 dinner menu on weekdays and Sundays for four weeks until August 17.

Little Fino

Adjacent to Leuca is Little Fino (111 N. 12th St.), a lively all-day bar and cafe. It’s offering $30 weekday lunch for the first four weeks until August 17.

Meadowsweet

Meadowsweet (149 Broadway) is offering $60 meals for weekday lunch and Sunday brunch and $60 meals for dinner on weekdays and Sundays during all six weeks.

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) is offering $30 lunch on Sundays and $30 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

De Mole

De Mole (2 Hope St.) is offering $30 weekday lunch and $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for four weeks until August 17.

Baci & Abbracci

Baci & Abbracci (204 Grand St.) is offering $30 dinners on weekdays and Sundays during all six weeks.

Antica Pesa

Italian favorite Antica Pesa (115 Berry St.) is offering $60 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

Recette

Recette (103 Havemeyer St.) is offering $30 lunch menus on weekdays and Sundays and $60 dinner menus on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

A temaki set from Nami Nori. Photo: Sebastian Lucrecio

Nami Nori

Nami Nori (236 N. 12th St.) is participating for four weeks, July 21 through August 17, offering $30 lunch menus during the week.

Pomp & Circumstance

Pomp & Circumstance (577 Lorimer St.) is offering $45 dinner menus during the week for only the first two weeks.

Mable’s Smokehouse

Barbecue mainstay Mable’s Smokehouse (44 Berry St.) is offering $45 lunch and dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

Kokomo

For all six weeks, Caribbean hotspot Kokomo (65 Kent Ave.) is offering $45 weekday lunch, $60 Sunday brunch, and $60 dinner menus on weekdays and Sundays.

Mesiba

Mesiba (353 Bedford Ave.), an Israeli-inspired restaurant in Williamsburg, is offering $45 dinner on weekdays for four weeks until August 17.

Barano

Italian spot Barano (26 Broadway) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

Fandi Mata

Colorful Mediterranean restaurant Fandi Mata (74 Bayard St.) is offering $45 Sunday brunch and $45 dinner weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.

Hear & There

Hear & There (109 S. 6th St.) is offering $45 weekday lunch and $60 weekday dinner for four weeks until August 17.

Francie

Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Francie (136 Broadway) is offering $60 dinner on weekdays during the first four weeks until August 17.

Tonchin

Tonchin (109 N. 3rd St.) is offering $45 dinner on weekdays and Sundays during all six weeks.

Sungold

At the Arlo hotel in Williamsburg, Sungold (96 Wythe Ave.) is offering $30 Sunday brunch and weekday lunch and $45 dinner weekdays and Sundays for weeks one through three.

Xolo

Mexican restaurant Xolo (29 Dunham Pl.) is offering $45 Sunday brunch and $45 dinners on weekdays and Sundays for all six weeks.