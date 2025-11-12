Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.), a distinguished dining destination from Paris with a rotating repertoire of resident chefs from all over the world, will serve its last tasting menu on New Year’s Eve.

The chef incubator opened its first location in the United States in May 2021. The first resident chef in Greenpoint was Chef Victoria Blamey of Il Buco and the acclaimed Blue Hill at Stone Barns.

After almost five years and 15 chefs, Fulgurances’ residency program concludes with Chef Brock Middleton from Eleven Madison Park. Chef Middleton’s $94 tasting menu will be offered until Fulgurances closes on December 31.

The interior of Fulgurances. Photo: Fulgurances’ Instagram

Fulgurances announced the closure on Instagram and via its email newsletter stating, “five years ago, we took over this beautiful space in Greenpoint, and since then we’ve welcomed more than 15 resident chefs and hosted hundreds of pop-ups. It has been an incredible journey!”

The announcement continued by thanking the chefs and hinting that the team will have something to share about “what’s next in 2026.” It tells readers to “stay tuned” as they “prepare to relocate [the] residency program for its next exciting chapter.”

Resident Chef Mayol’s sweetbread nuggets at Fulgurances. Photo: Fulgurances Laundromat

In the meantime, there’s good news! The Fulgurances team will be opening a new rotisserie and wine bar next door at 138 Franklin Street. The new spot will be called Gigi’s, and the website currently says it’s “coming soon.”

We don’t have any more information yet, but have reached out to the team at Fulgurances.

Chef Kevin Finch, former resident chef at Fulgurances. Photo: Jovani Demetrie via Fulgurances’ Instagram

And there’s more exciting news! The space at 132 Franklin Street won’t stay empty for long. In the closure announcement, the Fulgurances team said they are “passing the torch” to a former resident chef who will open their own restaurant there in 2026.

Greenpointers suspects that the former resident chef Fulgurances refers to is Chef Kevin Finch who was at Fulgurances from March to May 2022.

Chef Finch runs a pop-up series called Arthur, and the CB1 meeting notice for November 18 lists an “Arthur” applying for a liquor, wine, beer, and cider license at 132 Franklin Street. Plus, Chef Finch’s website calls Arthur an “aspiring neighborhood restaurant.”

Greenpointers has reached out for more information, so stay tuned.