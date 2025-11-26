No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Happy Thanksgiving! Need last-minute dinner plans? See if you can snag a reservation at the spots listed in our guide.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Babywearing Dance Class @ The Canopy, 2 p.m.: Combine parent-baby closeness with the fun of dance during an energetic 45-minute experience that’s exciting for both parent and child. Babies ages 0 to 10 months are recommended. $35, sign up here.

Turkey Trot with Carl Radke @ Soft Bar, 2 p.m.: Summer House Bravo-leb Carl Radke recently ran the New York City Marathon and opened an alcohol-free mocktail bar. Join him for a leisurely, easy-paced jog through the neighborhood followed by soft cocktails, recovery shots, and café beverages. Free, RSVP here.

Follow the Music @ Easy Tiger, 10 p.m.: Featuring Francisco Samuel, Made in Miami, Black Flag, and La Fiesta Free. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP, register here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Saturday Family Storytime @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Sing songs, read books, and connect with neighbors in a safe atmosphere for kids of all ages.

Mahjong Brunch @ pinkFROG, 12 p.m.: Play mahjong with friends while enjoying brunch and live music. Tickets include one free drink. $25.31, sign up here.

Puppy Yoga @ 61 Greenpoint Ave, 1:15 p.m.: According to science, interacting with puppies releases oxytocin, also known as the “feel-good” hormone. So double it with a bit of yoga during a puppified flow class for all levels. $60.74, register here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Dinner with Chefs Truman Parsons and Andrew Sargent @ 80 Franklin St., 6 p.m.: Enjoy a five-course tasting menu with optional wine pairing prepared by chefs Truman Parsons (Joomak, Per Se, Le Bernardin) and Andrew Sargens (Netflix’s Next Gen Chef winner, Per Se). $161.90, get tickets here.

BKG Potluck Party @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7 p.m.: Eat, drink, and be merry at a belated Friendsgiving hosted by Brooklyn Garage. Free, RSVP here.

Queersgiving @ LOFT STORY, 7 p.m.: Organized by Zhané Stimpson, queer-led, community-driven, and Toronto-born Queersgiving is making its NYC debut right here in Greenpoint. Focused on collective care and combatting food insecurity, the event offers relief, a warm meal, and welcoming space. Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted on site. Free, pay-what-you-can donations welcome, RSVP here.

Slay! Drag Queen Axe Throwing @ Bury the Hatchet, 8 p.m.: Axe the house down during an evening of throwing and serving, complete with a drag performance hosted by Phaedra Phaded. $28.52, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 2

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Mingle with some likeminded, swift-handed folks on your knitting, crocheting, mending, cross-stitching, and embroidery projects in a judgement-free atmosphere. Free, no registration needed.

Simpsons Trivia Night @ The Gutter, 7:30 p.m.: Don’t have a cow, man. Join an evening of trivia centered exclusively around episodes of The Simpsons from the ’90s—that means you only have to know about a paltry eleven seasons, or 248 episodes. The round-2 theme for this edition is collectibles. Free, RSVP here.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Teen Time: Sensory Friendly Hour @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can unwind in a safe, sensory-friendly atmosphere with calming activities meant to calm overstimulation. Lights will be turned off and noise canceling headphones will be available. Free, no registration needed.