Good evening, Greenpointers.

Fall is finally here! It’s the perfect weather for a Fall Festival at Marsha P. Johnson State Park, one of the neighborhood’s highlights for the week ahead.

In restaurant news, Naxos is bringing Greek and Latin fusion to Williamsburg soon, and Frita Batidos, a Cuban fast-casual restaurant, opens October 29 near Domino Park.

Australian restaurant Isla & Co. is moving its Williamsburg home from 107 North 12th Street to 66 Grand Street, which was previously home to Mama Lee.

A new women’s sports bar called Blazers (named for trailblazing women in sports) will soon be taking over the former home of comedy club Old Man Hustle at 308 Bedford Avenue.

Last Friday, moped-riding thieves grabbed a chain off a person and fled.

After months of uncertainty, the troubled Brooklyn Mirage will be demolished, according to permits filed with the city.

For Greenpointers’ newest series, “Greenpoint at Work,” we spoke to Stephanie West, owner and clinical director of West Therapy Group to answer that age old question: what does your therapist do when you’re not in session?

Find a pair of glasses you’ll actually love at Sunny Eye Shop. Plus, you’ll get a free gift with your purchase if you mention Greenpointers.

In and around North Brooklyn

Uzuki’s “staggeringly good noodles” were featured in Brooklyn Magazine.

Gothamist published an article about what the city’s next mayor can learn from Greenpoint’s rezoning two decades ago.