Frita Batidos, a fast-casual Cuban restaurant, is opening near Domino Park at 334 Kent Avenue on Wednesday, October 29.

The newcomer’s owner, James Beard–nominated Chef Eve Aronoff, launched the brand in Ann Arbor in 2010, and the Williamsburg outpost is Frita Batidos’ first location outside of Michigan.

A frita from Frita Batidos. Photo: Frita Batidos

Frita Batidos’ menu is inspired by Cuban street food made with high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients. The restaurant is known for its signature fritas, which are Cuban-style burgers, and batidos, which are tropical milkshakes.

The fritas are topped with shoestring fries on a soft egg bun. They can be made from chorizo with sweet chili mayo, black bean with chipotle mayo, chicken with lemon mayo, local ground hake fish with lemon mayo, or beef with sweet chili mayo.

The batidos are made with fresh fruit, crushed ice and sweetened milk.

A batido from Frita Batidos. Photo: Frita Batidos

Frita Batidos’ menu also includes items like loaded plantains, made with fried ripe plantains, black beans, melted muenster cheese, cilantro lime salsa, avocado spread and crème fraîche.

There’s also a “Frita Batidos classic” called “The Best Snack Ever.” It’s made with layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted muenster cheese and cilantro-lime salsa.