Moped-riding thieves grabbed a chain off a person in Greenpoint last Friday, October 10.

According to a police report, the grand larceny incident occurred at Huron Street near McGuinness Boulevard at approximately 1:48 pm, the NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers.

Perpetrators are described as two unknown males: one wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and red sneakers, and the other wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. They fled on a moped in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

A similar incident occurred on McGuinness Boulevard just a few weeks ago. QNS.com reports that a moped-riding thief stole a gold necklace from a 70-year-old man near the intersection of Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard on September 18. Investigators believe the same perpetrator also stole $7,200 worth of necklaces from a 65-year-old man in Ridgewood on September 19.

As of press time, the NYPD has not responded to our email asking if they are investigating last Friday’s incident in connection with the other thefts.

The neighborhood saw a sudden escalation of moped thefts last summer. It is unclear if police ever identified any of the perpetrators or if there were any connections between the incidents.