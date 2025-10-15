North Brooklyn will soon welcome another new Greek restaurant. Naxos is opening at 470 Driggs Avenue near North 10th Street, joining several other Greek spots that have opened in the neighborhood in the past two years.

Greenpoint has gained Nerina, Pita Grill, and Greek Kitchen, while Williamsburg has welcomed Gus and Marty’s, Psaraki, and Meraki.

One big thing that will set Naxos apart is its menu of Greek and Latin fusion. Naxos’ Executive Chef Panayotis Dalitsouris, known as Pete, “combines the soulful traditions of Greek cuisine with the vibrant energy of Latin flavors,” according to Naxos’ website. The website says that the newcomer’s “ambiance blends the warmth of Greek hospitality with the vibrancy of Latin rhythm.”

The restaurant describes itself as “upscale casual,” noting that it have “gentle lighting, stylish décor, and a lively, welcoming energy, plus a playlist of “Greek and Latin sounds.”

Screenshot

Naxos website and Instagram account both note that the restaurant will “open soon.” The Instagram account has chronicled the team working to get the restaurant ready to open, posting stories of them testing cocktails and making pottery.

Greenpointers has reached out to learn more about Naxos and its opening date, but has not yet heard back.