Australian restaurant Isla & Co. is moving its Williamsburg home from 107 North 12th Street, beside the William Vale, to 66 Grand Street, which was previously home to Mama Lee, a Taiwanese restaurant. Isla & Co.’s new location will open on October 24.

In addition to the Brooklyn’s Isla & Co., Parched Hospitality Group runs Isla & Co.’s Midtown location and its sister restaurant Hole in the Wall (292 Bedford Ave.) in Williamsburg.

Selections from Isla & Co. Photo: Alexandro Loayza

Isla & Co.’s newest location will feature Australian-style cooking from Executive Chef Clint Snowling who brings two decades of experience in fine dining restaurants. He is renowned for his creative ingredient pairings and artistic plating skills.

At Isla & Co., Chef Snowling will serve up inventive brunch dishes and a seasonally driven dinner menu highlighting premium cuts of meat (including kangaroo!) and vegetable-forward plates.

Isla & Co.’s daytime menu will include brunch favorites like the kimchi sambal scramble, pulled pork hash, and strawberry cheesecake waffles, plus all-day bites like kung pao fried cauliflower, kangaroo skewers, a crispy chicken sando, and Isla & Co.’s signature burger.

Chef Snowling’s dinner menu will offer elevated comfort food like spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni, Aussie-style chicken parma, fish and chips, and steak frites. For dessert, there will be things like sticky date pudding and Biscoff tiramisu.

Isla & Co.’s spicy shrimp vodka rigatoni. Photo: Alexandro Loayza

Isla & Co.’s beverage program starts with a coffee menu of flat whites, cappuccinos, and Aussie iced coffee, plus brunch cocktails like espresso martinis and house-made Bloody Marys.

At night, Isla & Co. will offer creative cocktails, a wine list featuring organic selections, and a beer menu with Australian Coopers Pale Ale next to local and international options.

Isla & Co.’s new home will seat 45 diners inside and up to 15 outside. Isla & Co. will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Thursday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.