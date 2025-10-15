No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16

Shh, It’s My Studio Time! @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Teens and adults are welcome to express yourself and explore your creativity during open studio time with local artist Deborah Spiroff. Sketch, draw, or paint a self-guided project with access to materials, inspiration, and professional expertise. Free, no registration needed.

Astronomy for Teens @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Teens 13 and up can join facilitator Brian Levine to learn about space, the stars, and astronomy. Free, no registration needed.

Kokedama Building Workshop @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Plant lovers, diversify your collection! Learn how to create your own moss-wrapped plant through the traditional Japanese art of kokedama, which transforms simple materials into a small living world by shaping soil, wrapping roots, and binding moss. Your ticket includes a plant, added materials, Ikebana vase, plant mister, and wine. $85, get tickets here.

The Witch’s Door: Oddities and Tales from the Esoteric to the Extreme Anniversary Celebration @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of Regina Rossi and Ryan Cohn’s spellbinding and entertaining memoir about their Oddities Flea Market. The event will take attendees on a curated tour of their most macabre objects, art, and artifacts with stories to match. $17.85 register here.

Slippery When Wet: Comedy, Mermaids, S*x Therapy, Music, and More @ The Gutter, 7 p.m.: What can’t this show do? $17.85, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17

YVO Warrior Ruck @ McCarren Park, N 12th and Bedford entrance, 8:15 a.m.: A 3-mile women’s ruck (walk with weight) in honor of Menopause Awareness Day. Bring your own weighted vest or come as you are. Free, RSVP here.

Ipswich Town F.C. Watch Party @ Mugs Ale House, 2 p.m.: Free beer, free merch, and a free raffle. Kickoff at 3 p.m. Free, RSVP here.

Movie Night @ A Rosie Day, 5 p.m.: Treat your little one to a movie night and yourself to a kid-free evening during this screening of 2023’s Trolls Band Together. There will be open-studio stations, pizza, popcorn, and a themed project for kids 4 to 12 years old. $45 drop-in, register here.

ALTER X NAMAI Pop-up Opening Party @ Alter, 5 p.m.: Free, RSVP here.

Reiki + Sound Immersion @ SPARŚA, 7:30 p.m.: Head into the weekend feeling fresher and lighter as musician and sound healer Samer Ghadry uses his voice, gongs, bowls, and other instruments to create a restful environment combined with gentle energetic support from Reiki Master Allison Angermen. Reiki is optional hands on or off. $60.54, register here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18

Saturday Family StoryTime: Banned Books Edition @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Celebrate and nurture the freedom to read with a group storytime and sing-a-long. There will also be free giveaways of recently challenged and banned picture books in honor of Banned Books Month. More info here.

FAD Market @ Brooklyn Brewery, 12 p.m.: Browse a curated lineup of over 35 independent makers, artists, and creative small businesses to celebrate local craftsmanship while also enjoying some brews on tap. Free, get tickets here.

Embracing All of You @ Held Space, 12:30 p.m.: Honor different parts of yourself through a healing experience with yin yoga, guided meditation, Reiki, journaling, and more. The class will close with ecstatic dance. No prior experience needed. $35, register here.

Vampire Zombies… From Space! @ Film Noir Cinema, 7 p.m.: Catch a screening of the 2024 indie comedy about a space-residing Dracula plotting to turn the people of a small town into his personal army of vampire zombies

—and what people of said town decide to do about it. $14.64, register here.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19

Yoga @ Bedford Slip, 11 a.m.: The movement continues! Bring your own mat for a flow led by Sheila McMenamin of Climate Cuties. Free, no RSVP needed.

Fall Festival @ Marsha P. Johnson State Park, 12 p.m.: Celebrate the arrival of autumn with games, snacks, pumpkin painting, special performances and more for all ages. Free, RSVP here.

Floral Design: Hand-Tied Bouquet @ Recess Grove, 2 p.m.: Create a beautiful bouquet and learn the fundamental skills of selecting complementary blooms/foliage, color theory, flower care, and mastering the spiral technique for a balanced, organic arrangement led by local floral designer Ivan Gilkes. $79, register here.

Mixed Doubles Tennis Round Robin @ McCarren Park Tennis Courts, 7 p.m.: For intermediate to advanced players. $76.54, register here.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 20

Ever Since New York Release Party @ Fiction Bar, 7 p.m.: If you’re 21 and older, celebrate the release of Colleen Conklin’s Ever Since New York with an interview discussing the book and Conklin’s writing journey, book signing, mingling, and fun. One-drink minimum. Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Keep Calm and Carry Yarn @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Free, no RSVP needed.

Wine Tasting @ Le Gamin, 6 p.m.: $97.88, register here.

Neighborhood Concert Series @ McCarren Parkhouse, 7:30 p.m.: Support local artists Morgan Reilly, Recess, and Steph Howard during a night of live music and good vibes. $23.18, register here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Family Happy Hour & Dinner Party @ Casa Publica, 4:30 p.m.: Enjoy a family-friendly celebration of Mexican cuisine, happy-hour drinks, pumpkin decorating and supervised kids’ play from Cubby Collective, and free party favors. $29, register here.

Weeding Wednesdays @ Bushwick Inlet Park, 5 p.m.: Weed, mulch, tend bushes and blossoms, and plant and water. Tools and gloves will be provided, but you’re also encouraged to bring your own. Free, register here.

Amazing Race Viewing Party @ Berry Park, 7 p.m.: See a lineup of reality TV stars pop up for a party celebrating Episode 5 of The Amazing Race. Featuring a live podcast taping, food and drinks, and music from DJ Alex from Big Brother 9. $44.52, get tickets here.

Millennial Speed Dating @ Madeline’s, 7 p.m.: $32.78, get tickets here.



