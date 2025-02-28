Bon Appetitè by Kenny is a roaming pop-up eatery from Chef Kenneth Eweka Jr. that offers locals a menu filled with grilled meats and the peanut-based suya spice of the chef’s childhood.

Currently, Bon Appetitè by Kenny has collaborations with Oak and Iron (147 Franklin St.) and Lady Jay’s (633 Grand St.), and has previously popped up at Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.) and Brooklyn Safehouse (120 Franklin St.).

“I will have some private events and collaborations coming up soon,” the chef told Greenpointers. So, be sure to check Bon Appetitè by Kenny‘s Instagram for the latest pop-up information.

For this week’s addition to the community cookbook, Kenny has shared his recipe for chicken thighs. Learn how to make Kenny’s chicken thighs below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bon Appetitè by Kenny’s Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

2 pounds of chicken thighs, with skin

2 cups of lemon juice

6 cloves of peeled garlic

1 red onion

2 bell peppers (mixed, any color)

2 cups of olive oil

1 tablespoon of black pepper, ground

1 tablespoons of creole seasoning

1 tablespoons of smoked paprika

Salt

Full size baking pan

Optional, for garnish:

Thyme

Basil

Parsley

Directions

Clean the chicken in lemon juice for about 15 minutes. Wash off and then pat dry. After patting the chicken dry, add olive oil and seasoning and let sit for at least 20 minutes in the refrigerator. While the chicken is in the fridge, cut up the onions and peppers. Take chicken out of the fridge and put in a full size baking pan. Spread the peppers and olive oil on the bottom and top of the chicken. Bake it at 400 degrees F for about 35 minutes. (Check to see if the chicken is browning and has crispy skin.) Put the chicken on a well oiled skillet or grill for about 3 minutes on each side, until it’s seared. Let the chicken sit for 10 minutes and then add garnishes such as basil or parsley.

Note: Chicken thighs can be served with rice, asparagus or roasted potatoes.