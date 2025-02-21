Tomorrow, February 22, is National Margarita Day (if you were looking for an excuse…) and Williamsburg’s Desert 5 Spot (94 Wythe Ave.) has shared the recipe for their Jolene margarita with watermelon and strawberry.

“A good margarita is a staple in any bar worth its salt: at Desert 5 Spot we’ve opted for a watermelon and strawberry take on the classic that we call Jolene,” said Colm Whelan, the general manager and head bartender at Desert 5 Spot’s Brooklyn location.

“We make a watermelon strawberry syrup in house from fresh ingredients and immersion blend in some mint leaves (her emerald eyes). It’s a really bright and fresh drink that will leave you begging for it not to steal your man,” Whelan told Greenpointers.

Learn how to make Desert 5 Spot’s Jolene Margarita below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Desert 5 Spot’s lineup of country-themed cocktails with the Jolene margarita in the center. Photo: Desert 5 Spot

Desert 5 Spot’s Jolene Margarita

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of Codigo Blanco

.75 ounce of lime juice

.75 ounce of watermelon juice

.25 ounce of strawberry juice

.75 ounce of agave

Handful of mint leaves

Pinch of salt

Directions

Stir together lime juice, watermelon juice, strawberry juice, and agave to make a syrup. Immersion blend mint leaves into the syrup. Combine the syrup with the Codigo Blanco and salt and shake. Serve and enjoy.