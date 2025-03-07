The rooftop bar and restaurant at Williamsburg’s Penny (288 N 8th St.), elNico, serves Mexican cuisine from Executive Chef Fernanda Serrano, a Mexico City native who has worked at some of the world’s best restaurants including Pujol and Cosme.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Serrano has shared her recipe for Chile Relleno, a dish that is both vegetarian and gluten-free. The chef also told Greenpointers that the two moles in this recipe are also included in the mole tasting, currently on the menu at elNico.

Learn how to make elNico’s Chile Relleno below and find last week’s recipe here.

elNico’s Chile Relleno

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 poblano peppers

2 ½ cups of corn, cactus, and cheese filling (recipe below)

2 cups of mole blanco (recipe below)

½ cup of sikil pak (recipe below)

2 cups of corn tempura batter (recipe below)

For Garnish

1 ½ cups of cilantro macho (baby cilantro)

2/3 cup of toasted almonds

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon of Maldon salt

Note: First make the corn, cactus, and cheese filling, mole blanco, and sikil pak. Make the corn tempura butter after Step 3 in Final Assembly Directions.

Corn, Cactus and Cheese Filling

Ingredients

1 cup of oaxaca cheese, shredded

1 cup of cactus pad, diced ¼”

1 cup of fresh corn kernels

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

¼ cup of canola oil

Directions

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the diced cactus and cook for 2–3 minutes until they lose their sliminess. Drain and rinse under cold water. Heat the canola oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the corn and sauté for 2–3 minutes until slightly tender. In a bowl, mix the blanched cactus, sautéed corn, shredded oaxaca cheese and salt.

Mole Blanco (White Mole)

Makes 2 Cups

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of corn oil

1 small white onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, peeled

¼ cup of raw almonds

¼ cup of raw cashews

¼ cup of raw, skinless peanuts

¼ cup of white sesame seeds

1 corn tortilla, torn into pieces

¼ cup of roasted white corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 ¼ cups of vegetable stock

1 small cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon of dried Mexican oregano

½ teaspoon of ground allspice

Kosher salt, to taste

1/3 cup of white chocolate, finely chopped

½ cup of heavy cream

2 teaspoons of white vinegar

Directions

In a dry pan over medium heat, gently toast the almonds, cashews, peanuts, and sesame seeds until golden and fragrant, about 3–4 minutes. Set aside. Heat the corn oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the toasted nuts, seeds, and torn tortilla pieces, cooking for an additional 2 minutes. Add the roasted corn, cinnamon stick, oregano, allspice, and stock. Bring to a gentle simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the cinnamon stick, then blend the mixture until completely smooth. If needed, strain through a fine-mesh sieve for an ultra-smooth texture. Return the sauce to the pan over low heat. Stir in the white chocolate until fully melted, then mix in the heavy cream. Adjust seasoning with salt and vinegar to taste. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Sikil Pak (Mayan Pumpkin Seed Mole)

Makes 1 Cup

Ingredients

2/3 cup of raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1 small Spanish onion, diced

2 Roma tomatoes

1 teaspoon of corn oil

¼ cup of water

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon of kosher salt (adjust to taste)

1 tablespoon of cilantro, chopped

Directions

Heat a dry pan over medium heat. Add the pumpkin seeds and toast, stirring frequently, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Be careful not to burn them. Set aside to cool. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Toss the diced onion and whole Roma tomatoes with the corn oil, then spread them on a baking sheet. Roast for about 12 minutes, or until the tomatoes are blistered and the onions are golden brown. Let cool slightly. In a blender or food processor, combine the toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted onions and tomatoes, water, lime juice, and salt. Blend until smooth, adding more water if needed to reach your desired consistency. Stir in the chopped cilantro and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Final Assembly Directions

Roast the poblano peppers over an open flame or in the oven until the skin is charred (about 8 minutes). Place the roasted peppers in a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let them steam for a few minutes to loosen the skin. Peel off the skin, slice the peppers slightly down the side, remove the seeds and interior. Stuff each with 5 ounces of the cactus, cheese, and corn filling.

*Make corn tempura batter now.

Dip each stuffed poblano pepper into 2 ounces of corn tempura batter, ensuring the entire pepper is coated. Heat oil in a deep sided pan to 350°F. Fry the battered peppers for about 2–3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove and drain on paper towels. Heat the mole blanco and sikil pak separately over low heat until warm. When plating each dish, spread a circle of ¼ cup of mole blanco on each plate. Spoon 1 tablespoon of sikil pak into the center of the mole. Place the fried stuffed poblano pepper on top of the sikil pak sauce. In a small bowl, mix cilantro macho, toasted almonds, olive oil, and a pinch of Maldon salt. Sprinkle the cilantro and almond mixture on top of the poblano pepper.

*Corn Tempura Batter (Make this last)

Makes 2 Cups

Ingredients

⅓ cup of corn flour

⅔ cup of cornstarch

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

½ cup of sparkling water (adjust as needed)

Directions

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the corn flour, cornstarch, and salt. Slowly add the sparkling water, stirring until you reach a smooth, light batter. Adjust with more water if needed for a thinner consistency. Use immediately for coating before frying.