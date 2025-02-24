Last year, Greenpoint local Sarah Tachon started a bakery out of her kitchen called La Maison Tachon, selling French pastries to Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Now, Tachon has expanded the business, baking in a shared commercial kitchen, running a weekly pop-up, and selling at a local coffee shop. (Locals can still order Tachon’s baked goods on La Maison Tachon’s website.)

Sarah Tachon at La Maison Tachon’s pop-up at Oak and Iron. Photo: La Maison Tachon

The weekly pop-up, which started in November 2024, takes place at local bar Oak and Iron (147 Franklin St.) every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. (Oak and Iron opens at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, so there is some overlap if you’re looking for a pint to wash down your pastry.)

Tachon told Greenpointers that the pop-up’s menu changes every couple of weeks. “I love experimenting and introducing new pastries,” she said, adding that “some customer favorites like our hazelnut chocolate brownie with almond praliné and sablés breton (French butter cookies) are always available.”

La Maison Tachon’s hazelnut chocolate brownies. Photo: La Maison Tachon

During this past weekend’s pop-up, in addition to the hazelnut chocolate brownies and sablés breton, Tachon sold pistachio rose tarts, plus two new items: shortbreads with almond and pistachio praliné and mango coconut financiers.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Tachon said. “People love the concept, and while it’s still a challenge to gain visibility, we already have loyal customers who return almost every week, which is incredibly motivating.”

La Maison Tachon’s pistachio rose tarts. Photo: La Maison Tachon

In addition to the weekly pop-up at Oak and Iron, La Maison Tachon’s treats are also sold at Flower Cat (162 Noble St.), a cozy coffeeshop in Greenpoint.

“After a couple of successful pop-ups at their location last year, the owner, Suzanne, decided to continue with wholesale orders,” Tachon told Greenpointers. “I’m hoping to expand and collaborate with more coffee shops in the future.”

Tachon delivers fresh pastries to Flower Cat twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. La Maison Tachon’s hazelnut chocolate brownies, pistachio rose tarts, and strawberry cakes with matcha ganache are currently on the menu at the coffee shop.