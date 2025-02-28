Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

As February wraps up, we’re looking at all things Greenpoint and Williamsburg this past week.

Footage circulating on local social media depicts officers from the 94th precinct repeatedly punching and kicking a detained man.

A real estate developer purchased Polonaise Terrace for nearly $9 million. Find out more about possible next steps (as well as the developer’s track record as a local landlord).

Williamsburg is getting a brand new mini forest on North 4th Street, which is as environmentally beneficial as it is whimsical.

Stop by Oak and Iron this weekend for a French pastry pop-up by La Maison Tachon (who also sells at Flower Cat). For more weekend ideas, check out our roundup here (hint—the Polish and Slavic Center is hosting several fun events).

The Coffee Shop will host a hot dog pop-up over the next couple of Fridays. A new Japanese cocktail bar and omakase counter is opening next Monday. Chef Kenny, who runs a pop-up across various local bars, shared his recipe for grilled chicken thighs.

In and around North Brooklyn

The community is rallying to support Buddies Coffee after the owner’s TikTok went viral.

New York state DOE pulled funding for two Williamsburg yeshivas for failing to teach basic educational skills.