TALEA Beer Co. (87 Richardson St.), a family-friendly, female-owned brewery that started in Williamsburg in 2021, and Phoenicia, a popular diner located in New York’s Catskills region, are hosting a pancake pop-up this weekend to celebrate their new brew.

TALEA’s founders Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland teamed up with Phoenicia to create a crisp collaboration called the Rise & Shine Coffee Kolsch, which they think pairs perfectly with Phoenicia’s pancakes. The beer is made with Java Love’s Columbian coffee beans with a 4.8 % ABV.

“We took Phoenicia Diner’s coffee beans (from Java Love), and cold-steeped them in a crisp, crackery Kolsch. Basically, it’s our version of cold brew, and it’s the perfect complement to a stack of pancakes,” TALEA said.

TALEA and Phoenicia’s new collab, Rise & Shine Coffee Kolsch. Photo: Corner Table Creative

To celebrate the collab, TALEA is hosting the team from Phoenicia Diner for a pancake pop-up on February 9 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. in the Williamsburg taproom.

At the pop-up, guests can enjoy a stack of pancakes for $12, a stack and a beer for $25, or a stack, a pint and a TALEA x Phoenicia Diner souvenir mug for $37.

You can pre-order on TALEA’s website, while walk-ins are also welcome.