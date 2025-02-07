Bk Backyard (86 North 11th St.) is an outdoor sports bar in Williamsburg that’s fully enclosed and heated for winter. This year, Bk Backyard is throwing a Mardi Gras-themed bash for Super Bowl Sunday.

In honor of the big game, Bk Backyard has shared a recipe for their Masked Mule, with watermelon and bourbon. Learn how to make Bk Backyard’s Masked Mule below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bk Backyard’s Masked Mule

Ingredients

1.5 ounces of bourbon

1 ounce of lime juice

4 ounces of ginger beer

.25 ounce of watermelon purée

Watermelon gummy for garnish (optional)

Directions

In a shaker or mixing glass, add the bourbon and lime juice. Add ice and shake gently to mix. Next, add the watermelon purée and shake again to incorporate. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice. Pour the ginger beer into the glass and stir lightly. Add a watermelon gummy on the rim or drop it into the drink for a fun touch.

Note: You can buy watermelon purée or make it at home by putting pieces of seedless watermelon in a blender and blending on a high speed. You can strain afterward if you don’t want any pulp in your drink.