Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents have recently ramped up their presence in big cities across the United States, including New York City. Many local immigrant rights groups are working to spread awareness of what to do in case you spot ICE. On February 6, our local city council members Lincoln Restler and Jennifer Gutiérrez, along with council member Shahana Hanif, will host a “Know Your Immigration Rights” event that will feature a presentation from New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG).

“The presentation will cover Federal and City immigration regulations, expectations with the new administration, and resources in New York City,” the event’s listing reads in part. The presentation will be made in English, with live Spanish translation. The virtual meeting will take place from 7-8 pm; RSVP here.

If you can’t make the meeting (or just want to continue your involvement), the vintage store PLUS BKLYN is hosting a “Know Your Rights: Protecting Against ICE” event alongside Solidarity Sundays. Hear from local activists and leaders on neighborhood efforts to keep community members safe and informed. The event takes place at PLUS BKLYN (671 Manhattan Ave.) on Sunday, February 16, from 9:30-11:30 am.