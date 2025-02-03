Driggs Avenue’s The Buttery Bar has now closed, according to an Instagram announcement.

“With growing inflation, the rising cost of goods paired with the already razor thin margins that restaurants have, our small business has become unsustainable,” a statement read in part. The space threw a farewell party on February 2.

The cozy bar and restaurant first opened in 2021, after starting as a pop up. It took over from the Indonesian spot Selamat Pagi.

The Buttery Bar has a special place in the heart of many local book lovers, as the spot hosted several romantasy book events and trivia nights. The team promised that those events would continue at a new bar in Williamsburg called Gracie’s.