Ever harbor secret dreams of accepting that shiny Miss America crown and sash? Are you a former beauty queen looking to relive your glory days? Or maybe you just want to raise money for a good cause? If you said yes to any (or none!) of these questions, an upcoming event in Greenpoint might be just the ticket.

Greenpoint Community Kitchen presents the 1st Annual All-Gender Beauty Pageant, taking place on February 27 at Princess Manor (92 Nassau Ave). All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Greenpoint Community Kitchen, which has spent over 30 years providing free meals to the neighborhood.

“One of our mottos is ‘We don’t serve anything we personally would not want to eat,'” an event organizer told Greenpointers. “Because we have such high standards and so much respect for the folks we feed and groceries are becoming more and more expensive for everyone, we are reaching out to our community to help us fundraise and keep feeding folks these delicious meals!”

The team also hopes the event will offer some light and levity in a scary political era, when New Yorkers need to support their neighbors more than ever. “The event is pure camp, super silly and not to be taken seriously in the least bit!” they shared.

The event features a Q&A, formal wear, and talent sections.

Anyone 18 and older is welcome to participate! To apply, send a DM to @bckpageant on Instagram or fill out this form (the deadline is February 13). And to be a spectator, get those tickets here.

And a personal plea, if someone wants to recreate this iconic scene from Designing Women, or pretty much any moment in Drop Dead Gorgeous, I’d be eternally grateful!