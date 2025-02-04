St. Anselm (355 Metropolitan Ave) is reopening on February 12. The Williamsburg steakhouse, which has served locals since 2010, will open with dinner service only next week, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Reservations went live yesterday afternoon.

A few weeks ago, St. Anselm told Greenpointers that they were hoping to reopen by the second or third week of February, but during their Department of Health inspection yesterday, they were given “the go ahead to reopen,” and didn’t want to waste any time after their “long road” to recovery.

In September, St. Anselm suffered a fire in the restaurant’s basement, which forced them to close for the past four and a half months. Although the restaurant experienced significant damage, no one was injured. However, over 30 employees were left without jobs, so St. Anselm started a Go Fund Me to support staff members.

Damage at St. Anselm. Image: Erin Conlon.

In the reopening announcement on Instagram, St. Anselm credited the “hard work” and “determination” of staff and “the unwavering support of our incredible community.”

“We can’t wait to welcome you back. Thank you for standing by us, for your messages, your encouragement, and your patience. This journey has only made us stronger,” the post read.

St. Anselm won’t be serving lunch yet, but noted that they “will make that happen soon enough.”

For now, starting on February 12, St. Anselm will be open Monday through Sunday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.