A new pizza joint opened in the former home of Pizza Prince, which shuttered almost exactly a year ago. Although it took many months to find a new tenant, the small Greenpoint storefront at 86 Nassau Avenue is occupied once again.

Viva La Pizza (86 Nassau Ave.) joins the ongoing list of pizzerias popping up in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. The newcomer is similar to its predecessor, Greenpoint mainstay Pizza Prince, which was known for its casual and cozy counter-service and affordable pies. Unlike some of the fancy new pizza shops, Viva La Pizza will cater to locals looking for a classic slice or pie or those looking for a late night bite as it will stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends.

A selection of round and square pies from Viva La Pizza. Photo: Julia Moak

In addition to classics like cheese and pepperoni, Viva La Pizza’s menu offers several signature pies like buffalo chicken, white pesto, creamy vodka, BBQ, chicken bacon ranch, chicken parm, and bacon pineapple. A round cheese pie is $24, while specials like buffalo chicken are $28. All of the pies are also offered in square form, which costs slightly more, from $26 to $30. The menu also includes garlic knots, which are $1 each, and calzones for $10.

The new pizzeria will sell one untraditional item, pasta in a wheel, which they call “a premium pasta experience.” The dish is fettuccine pasta over Alfredo sauce with basil and grated parmesan. It’s served hot in a cheese wheel, and will set you back $15.

Viva La Pizza soft opened last Friday and is having a grand opening on Monday, February 10. During the grand opening, Viva La Pizza will be offering buy one, get one free slices for one day only.

Viva La Pizza has a small amount of indoor seating and is open Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.