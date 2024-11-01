Good evening, Greenpointers.

Hope everyone had a great, safe, and fun Halloween!

This past week saw plenty of activity in our neighborhood, and we’re not yet done. Most notably, the NYC Marathon will cut through our neighborhood this Sunday. Check out our article to learn more about street closures (and drink specials!).

Speaking of drinks, Brooklyn Brewery launched a new grant program for creative innovators. Sadly, another brewery, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co., announced they would be closing after this weekend—join them for a farewell party this Sunday. For more weekend ideas, check out our round-up here.

The vacant lot with the iconic diner structure on Wythe Avenue has sold.

The NuHart Superfund site is entering the final stages of the clean-up process. The indoor playground Space Club has added more…space. Sunview Luncheonette is seeking community support to stick around after their building was sold.

NBK Compost Project returns for scrap drop-off.

Locals discovered Nazi propaganda near McGolrick Park.

The bar and cafe at The Lot are closed for renovations, but the radio station is still active. A new bistro will open across from McCarren Park.

As always, we have another Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

Work has started on the McGuinness Boulevard redesign implementation.

Election Day is coming up! If you haven’t yet voted, make a plan to, and check out your nearest polling location here.