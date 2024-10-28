At last, the NuHart Superfund Site at the corner of Franklin and Dupont Streets seems to be nearing its long-awaited conclusion.

The site, which was previously used for various manufacturing and commercial purposes starting in 1887 (including the infamous NuHart Plastics factory), was once estimated to have as much as 60,000 gallons of toxic phthalates beneath it (and spreading). The two contaminants of concern were determined by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to be the aforementioned phthalates, which are chemicals that NuHart employed in plastic production to make it more durable, plus trichloroethylene (TCE), an industrial solvent often used for cleaning manufacturing equipment.

After ownership of the site and accountability for remediation changed hands multiple times and lawsuits delayed plans, the site was ultimately bought by developer Madison Realty Capital, who have been spearheading and supporting the project ever since with plans to erect new residential buildings.

Construction crews finally broke ground in early 2022, starting with demolition of the “NuHart East” (Brownfield Cleanup Program) portion and cleanup and decontamination on the “NuHart West” (Superfund) side. Throughout the process, NYSDEC has been testing and monitoring soil vapor, air quality, and contaminants, and NYU has also been conducting an ongoing health survey for residents living near the site to measure its impact.

Now, the project is finally close to completion, with buildings up and the finishing touches underway, including framing and interior work and the installation of an LNAPL recovery system, according to last week’s site updates.

Plus, leasing has begun for the 75 Dupont Street portion of Greenpoint Central, the new eight-story, two-complex rental development on the grounds. This includes 194 units out of 473 total, 30% of which will be affordable housing (the remainder are slated to start leasing in 2025). Out with the old plastic factory, in with in-unit washers and dryers, an outdoor pickleball court, pet spa, bike room, and more luxury amenities. Talk about unrecognizable.

To learn more about what these final stages look like, North Brooklyn Neighbors is hosting a virtual community meeting October 29 at 6 p.m. to share the latest updates and present a round of air testing.

Register here to join.